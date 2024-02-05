Global Manga Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Manga Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $26.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Manga Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the manga market size is predicted to reach $26.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The growth in the manga market is due to rising demand for digital books. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest manga market share. Major players in the manga market include Shogakukan Inc., Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd., Kadokawa Corporation, Kodansha Ltd., Shueisha Inc.

Manga Market Segments

1. By Content Type: Printed, Digital

2. By Genre: Action And Adventure, Sci-Fi And Fantasy, Sports, Romance And Drama, Other Genre

3. By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4. By Audience: Children And Kids (Aged Below 10 Years), Teenagers (Aged Between 10 to 16 Years), Adults (Aged Above 16 years)

5. By Geography: The global manga market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Manga refers to a Japanese-style written and drawn comic book or graphic novel. The Japanese word ""manga"" is composed of two characters that include man, meaning whimsical, and ga, meaning pictures. This is mainly used for entertainment or education.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Manga Market Characteristics

3. Manga Market Trends And Strategies

4. Manga Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Manga Market Size And Growth

……

27. Manga Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Manga Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

