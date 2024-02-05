Drone Revolution: Impact of UAVs on the Airborne Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Airborne Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report by Mode & by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic aperture radar is used for creation of 2D or 3D reconstruction of a landscape or an object. Synthetic aperture radar is a space borne or airborne radar system, which generates remote sensory image with high resolution. Synthetic aperture radar or SAR system gathers data of the flight path to stimulate aperture or large antenna electronically. It operates similar to phased array. However, instead of large number of parallel antennas, synthetic aperture radar uses one antenna in time multiplex. Synthetic aperture radar gathers data from different geographical locations which result into full moving platform. It is also used in defense systems for earth resource mapping, environmental monitoring, etc. Airborne synthetic aperture radar market helps in gathering information about the land & ocean with the help of sensors, which are equipped into airborne platforms such as aircrafts, balloons, and UAVs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the R&D in airborne synthetic aperture radar systems has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in their defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect the growth in airborne synthetic aperture radar market.

• Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely effected growth of airborne synthetic aperture radar market, as synthetic aperture radar is used in various military applications.

• Demand may rise significantly in global airborne synthetic aperture radar market in upcoming quarter as industry's production has started to get momentum after the tough phase of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Growth in demand for technologies providing situational awareness, increase in demand for effective surveillance & communication network, rise in use of unmanned aerial vehicles for tactical operations, and surge in deployment of space-based radars are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market. However, high development cost of synthetic aperture radars is restraining the growth of the airborne synthetic aperture radar market. On the contrary, increase in development of dual-band synthetic aperture radars and automation & miniaturization of radars for the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) & unmanned combat vehicles (UCVs) are expected to further contribute in the growth of the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬

Rise in deployment of space-based radars due to its complex information processing capability of modern digital electronics to provide high resolution images. Further, such radars have wide range of applications such as crop monitoring, measurement of sea ice, disaster monitoring, etc. Therefore, due to such features of synthetic aperture radars, the deployment of space-based radars is rising; thereby, driving the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global airborne synthetic aperture radar industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global airborne synthetic aperture radar market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market growth scenario.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global airborne synthetic aperture radar market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• BAE Systems

• Telespazio

• Raytheon

• Harris Corporation

• Lockheed Martin

• Airbus Group

• Thales Group

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Guaranteed Technical Services

• RADA Electronic Industries

