Berlin Barracks / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3000809
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/4/24 at 1806
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Exit 6
VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
ACCUSED: James Infurna
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Moses
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Argylle, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/4/24 at 1806, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Matthew Moses advising he was in a motor vehicle crash and the other vehicle involved failed to stop. After further investigation and assistance from the Barre City Police Department the other involved vehicle was located. James Infurna was identified as the operator of the vehicle. After further investigation, Infurna was charged with Leaving The Scene Of An Accident. He was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 3/21/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.