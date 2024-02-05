Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000809

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                            

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/4/24 at 1806

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Exit 6

VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

 

ACCUSED: James Infurna                                            

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

VICTIM: Matthew Moses

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Argylle, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/4/24 at 1806, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Matthew Moses advising he was in a motor vehicle crash and the other vehicle involved failed to stop. After further investigation and assistance from the Barre City Police Department the other involved vehicle was located. James Infurna was identified as the operator of the vehicle. After further investigation, Infurna was charged with Leaving The Scene Of An Accident. He was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 3/21/24 at 0830.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 at 0830          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Berlin Barracks / LSA

