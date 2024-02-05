Janitorial Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The janitorial services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $476.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the janitorial services market size is predicted to reach $476.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the janitorial services market is due to The growing demand for the real estate industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest janitorial services market share. Major players in the janitorial services market include APS Janitorial Services Inc., Sodexo Inc., Cox & Company Inc., Aramark Corporation, International Service System (ISS A/S).

Janitorial Services Market Segments

• By Type: Indoor Cleaning Service, Outdoor Cleaning Service

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global janitorial services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Janitorial service refers to cleaning or waste removal services provided by a commercial cleaning business or individual contractor. Janitorial services' primary purpose is to keep any type of office clean and healthy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Janitorial Services Market Characteristics

3. Janitorial Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Janitorial Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Janitorial Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Janitorial Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Janitorial Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

