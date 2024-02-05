Submit Release
Flora Park is open 24 hours a day from today onwards

MACAU, February 5 - To facilitate the optimisation of the zonal pedestrian network in relation to the Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel walking system and at the same time enable the public to make use of more green and leisure space at any time, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has adjusted the opening hours of Flora Park to 24 hours a day from today onwards.

After the adjustment of opening hours, the public can use the leisure facilities inside the park at different times of the day. Some facilities, such as the children’s playground and children’s cycling field, have designated opening hours. The public are advised to pay attention to the above before going there and follow the instructions of the on-site staff when using the facilities. For enquiries, the public can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.

