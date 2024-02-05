Medical Imaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical imaging market size is predicted to reach $54.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the medical imaging market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical imaging market share. Major players in the medical imaging market include Hitachi Medical Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Medical Imaging Market Segments
• By Product: X-Ray Devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography
• By Application: Obstetrics And Gynecology Health, Orthopedics And Musculoskeletal, Neuro And Spine, Cardiovascular And Thoracic, General Imaging, Oncology, Urology, Breast Health, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global medical imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical imaging comprises a variety of technologies and devices that are used to create images of body parts to identify, observe, or treat medical disorders. Each technology type provides distinct information on the part of the body being investigated or treated, concerning potential illness, damage, or the efficacy of medical care.

