PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2024 Opening Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva

Hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments

February 5, 2024 I think it is important to note na ang Senado ay tunay na may isang salita. We began our hearing today consistent with our commitment, the commitment of our Senate President to the President, to explore and study amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution. These will be exhaustive hearings. Unlike itong pekeng PI, hindi naman ito iru-rush. We will do it right and we will follow our timetable--one that ensures that all voices are heard. These will be transparent; our people will know what is going on and what we are talking about. Wala po tayong itatago dito at higit sa lahat wala pong kalokohan gaya ng mga nadiskubre ng ating mga kasamahan noong nagpunta sila sa Davao with Senator Imee, Senator Bato and Senator Bong Go. Ang Senado po kasi uulitin ko ay may isang salita. This was our commitment from the very beginning, and we only went off-track because of this ill-fated "Pekeng Initiative" that was pushed by some quarters with the support of the House of Representatives. Klaro po yan. Wala naman na pong naniniwala na sa kanila na wala silang kinalaman dito. We have been told that if the Senate will tackle RBH 6, goodbye PI na raw. Gayunpaman, we will continue to be vigilant. Habang nakatutok kami dito sa RBH 6 hearings, todo bantay pa rin tayo sa galaw ng mga kasamahan natin sa House. Experience has taught us that what they say in the House and what they do can be two different things. We will make sure their words and actions are consistent. These are parallel efforts that aim to protect the processes involved in amending our charter. While we make sure that RBH 6 sticks to the original intention to amend only the economic provisions of the Constitution, we will also continue to be proactive in our measures to thwart unconstitutional cha-cha efforts. Kasama dito ang investigation dyan na pinangungunahan ni Senator Imee Marcos. Linawin ko lang po kasi yung sinasabing "ceasefire", eh "ceasefire" sa usapin ng PI, kaya we will refrain from debating on this issue. Pero yung "ceasefire" po does not mean "cease working" or "stop the PI inquiry." Kasi syempre kung may nakita po tayong sablay. Tumatawa po si Senator Bato kasi ang dami na niyang nakitang sablay. Kapag may nakitang sablay ang Senado, talagang iimbestigahan po ito. Hindi naman po tayo magkikibit balikat. Yung ongoing hearings are in the process of unearthing evidence, and nakita naman natin na meron talagang questionable sa pagpapapirma ng pekeng initiative. May mali po. Why should we turn a blind eye to these irregularities? Ang dami pang tanong; sino ang nagpondo sa kampanya? Saan galing itong pondo ng PI ? Bakit nagkaroon ng traffic sa Forbes Park noong kuhanan ng 2.5? Bakit may traffic? Bakit ang mga chief-of-staff ay nagkukumahog na pumunta doon? Ayaw natin na masayang ang salapi ng taumbayan. Kaya po tayo narito ngayon to make sure that we will hear this exhaustibly and with transparency. The people have the right to know if their money is being used properly for their benefit and not for the benefit of a political agenda. Ang gusto kasi ng iba, forgive and forget nalang. Hindi naman tama yun. Hindi na kami magsasalita tungkol sa PI; but we should let the witnesses speak--we should let the evidence speak. And at the end of the day, kung may gumawa ng labag sa batas, those responsible should be held accountable. Ang bottomline po dito is ginagawa ng Senado ay yung ating trabaho. Trabaho po natin ito. Kaya naman namin isabay ang pagdinig at pag-investigate. Kasi hindi naman tayo ganon ka-busy sa paggawa ng mga resolusyon supporting our Senate President or supporting Senator Imee Marcos kasi dito po sa Senado, alam na natin kung ano yung tama at hindi na kailangan ng mga ganyan kasi alam naman nila na they have the support of the Senate.