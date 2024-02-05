PRESS RELEASE – Appointment of National Public Defender of New Zealand.

Former AG of Samoa, Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff, has been appointed the newly createdposition of National Public Defender of New Zealand. The position works as a part of the Senior Leadership Team of the New Zealand PublicDefence Service, led by Director Peter Hutchinson, and oversees the legal management ofthe ten offices and some one hundred and sixty lawyers, working as counsel for members ofthe community facing criminal charges.

The ten branches are located from Dunedin to the North Shore of Auckland and includeoffices in Christchurch, Wellington, Hawkes Bay, Tauranga, Hamilton and four offices inAuckland.On confirming the appointment in January, Director of Operations and Performance, MsElaine Hines confirmed that “Hermann displays all the competencies required of anexcellent leader. He is humble, collaborative, and values focused. He has excellent legalcompetencies and is a strategic and reflective thinker. He has established strong workingrelationships and will be an asset to the PDS Leadership Team.”

After completing his service in Samoa, Lemalu worked with his colleagues in the CrownSolicitor’s Office, Kayes Fletcher Walker, before being appointed the Public Defender ofWaitakere in February 2021, a position he has held since. He started his legal career in NewZealand with the Crown at Meredith Connell in 2005, before entering the public defenceservice in 2009, where he served before his four year term in Samoa started 2016.He credits family and community support for reaching this milestone and is looking forwardto the opportunity.

“This is a team of gifted, dynamic and hard working lawyers and supportstaff, and it is a privilege to be given the opportunity to work with them as we carry out thisimportant responsibility within the Justice sector. I am very blessed and grateful to myfamily and friends for their unconditional support to date and onwards.”He will be formally welcomed into the Auckland PDS office where he will be based, in earlyFebruary.

As Ms Hines stated, “I know you will join me in congratulating Hermann andsupporting him in this new role which he starts on 7th February.”

