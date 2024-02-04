Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,070 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks a Vehicle Involved in a Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast. 

 

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 2:39 a.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

 

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24017652

You just read:

MPD Seeks a Vehicle Involved in a Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more