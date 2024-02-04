MPD Investigating a Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 2:46 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old David Coe of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24017373