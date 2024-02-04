Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,070 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests a Teen for Assault with Intent to Murder

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a shooting offense that occurred in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at approximately 8:47 a.m., the suspect shot at the victim at the listed location. The bullet did not strike the victim and the suspect fled the scene.

 

On Friday, February 2, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property.

 

CCN 24001247

You just read:

MPD Arrests a Teen for Assault with Intent to Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more