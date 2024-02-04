MPD Arrests a Teen for Assault with Intent to Murder

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a shooting offense that occurred in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at approximately 8:47 a.m., the suspect shot at the victim at the listed location. The bullet did not strike the victim and the suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, February 2, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested. He has been charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property.

CCN 24001247