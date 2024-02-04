Updated with Additional Photos* MPD Seeks Suspect and Vehicle Involved in a Carjacking, Robbery, and Kidnapping

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in connection to a carjacking, robbery, and kidnapping in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 7:34 p.m., the suspect swerved their car in front of the victim’s car causing him to stop. The suspect exited and approached the victim, who was still seated in their vehicle. After the victim rolled down their window, the suspect snatched the victim’s phone and assaulted him. The suspect then made the victim get into the passenger seat and the suspect drove the victim to an ATM to withdraw money. The suspect then drove the victim to an unknown location and dropped him off. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or the location of this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 2400461