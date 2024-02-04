GG leaves for medical attention overseas

From Left- GG Sir D. Vunagi, Caretaker PM M. Sogavare, Speaker of Parliament P.Oti, Chief Justice Sir A. Palmer and PoLCOm M. Mangau at the VIP Lounge

GG Sir David Vulagi and Caretaker PM Manasseh Sogavare at the VIP Lounge

Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare this afternoon (Sunday 4th February) bade farewell to the Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi as the latter travels for medical check in Australia.

Caretaker PM Sogavare, Speaker of National Parliament Patteson Oti, Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau were among dignitaries at the Honiara International Airport VIP Lounge to wish H.E Sir David well during his medical trip overseas.

The Governor General is accompanied by Lady Mary Vunagi and Five officials.

The head of State has a friendly and sincere relationship with the outgoing DCGA Government, led by cater taker PM Sogavare.

The 11th Parliament was the only Parliament which began each of its meeting with an Address to Parliament by the representative of His Majesty King Charles III, Head of State of Solomon Islands.

In his final Speech from the Throne for the 11th Parliament, the Governor General congratulated the Sogavare-led Democratic Coalition Government for Advancing sound leadership and judgement of critical decisions for the country and its people during COVID 19 community transmission and the riots.

The Governor General has faith in the caretaker Prime Minister to work together to uphold the country’s motto in leading our country by serving it.

Sir David and his delegation will return at the end of this month.

Ends///.