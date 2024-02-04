Update from the Division of Sustainable Tourism – Issue 51

Mauri from the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism!

A new year and new journey! Kicking off January with enthusiasm, we present the first edition of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat for the year.

In this edition, Kiribati takes the spotlight as our Country of Focus. Explore the sustainable tourism practices championed by the Tourism Authority of Kiribati, delving into the Mauri Mark assessment survey conducted in South Tarawa to ensure improved guest services, safety and security regulations within the accommodation sector.

Discover the groundbreaking launch of the Kiribati Tourism Sustainable Policy (KTSP), marking a significant milestone in Kiribati’s sustainable tourism journey aligned with the 2030 Agenda.

Learn more about the Visitor Satisfaction Survey consultation with accommodation providers in North Tarawa, emphasizing the importance of recording and acting on visitor responses.

Our featured resource of the month is the Glasgow Declaration Implementation Report 2023 – Advancing Climate Action. Launched at COP-26, this initiative strives to accelerate climate action in tourism, aiming to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. With 869 committed signatories, the report highlights progress, challenges, and pathways, emphasizing the importance of alignment and collaboration.

Explore Sustainable News and Updates from around the region and the globe, and join us as we navigate towards achieving sustainable tourism in our vibrant Pacific by 2030.

May this year bring forth numerous successes in our shared pursuit of sustainability through meaningful actions that will put our people, culture and planet at the center of tourism.

For further inquiries about the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat, please contact sustainable@spto.org.