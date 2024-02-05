YVONNE, BELOVED “QUEEN OF POT,” "POT MOM" AND ICONIC FIGURE IN CANNABIS RETAIL AND FASHION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

High Street Cannabis Retail Purveyor

Pioneering 'Pot Mom' Yvonne retires from Fashion District and High Street Cannabis after 3 decades as an icon, citing regulatory and industry challenges.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the end of an era as Yvonne Parszewska, fondly known as the "Pot Mom" of Queen Street West and Bathurst Street, and occasionally the “Queen of Cannabis,” announces her early retirement from High Street Cannabis Retail, a family run business and cornerstone of the Canadian cannabis industry since its inception.

Yvonne is also retiring from over three decades as an icon and retail leader in Toronto’s Fashion District.

“After surviving lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and pivoting from furniture to cannabis in this very location, I can’t wait to tell the story of our resilience and rebirth as High Street,” says Yvonne.

“It was a miracle we pulled it off given the stringent regulatory requirements and cannabis gold rush. We are so touched and grateful for the experience.”

“Were my son not a lawyer, we would not have applied three minutes after the open market opened in January 2020, and I do not think we would have survived the hurdles we had to go through to be one of the first legal retailers to open on Queen Street West.”

“Among those hurdles, mere days before opening, we had to divide our store in half, diagonally, to satisfy the AGCO’s regulatory requirements.”

With her pioneering spirit and charismatic presence, Yvonne has been at the forefront of transforming the cannabis retail experience, combining fashion, culture, and cannabis in a way that has resonated with a diverse customer base and across Canada with unmatched brand recognition. High Street Cannabis Retail is one of the most iconic and photographed and reported on legal cannabis retailers in Canada, featured in BNN Bloomberg and BlogTO among others.

Since its inception, High Street Cannabis Retail, nestled in the heart of the Queen Street West Fashion District, has been more than just a store; it has been a vibrant family run business and a community hub full of art, love, and good vibes. High Street is grateful for benefitting from high foot traffic, a diverse customer base, and a reputation as a trendsetter in both fashion and cannabis culture.

High Street recently hosted an art exhibit by the renowned Toronto Street artist Renaissance and his Social Anti Collection. Due to its LGBTIQ2S and inclusive focus, past regulars and clients have also included Canadian and international celebrities.

However, due to misadventures in government regulation, the worsening industry market failure, the exorbitant markup and fees charged by the Ontario Cannabis Store, and a physical assault committed against her last year, while working alone, Yvonne is calling it quits, and is ready to help change the law and pass on the baton.

“Looking back at the experience, most of all, we will miss our loyal customers and friends, who feel like family after all these years.”

“There are so many happy memories, but also lessons to learn, not just for Queen Street and retail in general, but for the architecture of cannabis law and regulation,” she added.

“I can’t wait to share our story. Thank you to our Queen Street West friends and family, and I'm excited to watch the next chapter of High Street's legacy bloom from the sidelines.”

