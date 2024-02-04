Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Launch “Be Downtown Specials” with Visit to Roasting Plant Coffee

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 5 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will tour Roasting Plant Coffee, an innovative DC coffee shop in Downtown DC. The Mayor will use the visit as an opportunity to encourage residents, workers, and visitors to explore new local hotspots — and old favorites — in Downtown, particularly as more people come back to work.   

In partnership with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and the business community, many local coffee shops and restaurants will be offering deals throughout February and March to encourage residents and workers to support local businesses.  


WHEN:
Monday, February 5 at 11 am


WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Nina Albert, Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Rosemary Suggs-Evans, Interim Director, Department of Small and Local Business Development
Leona Agouridis, Executive Director, Golden Triangle BID
Shawn Townsend, President and CEO, RAMW


WHERE:
Roasting Plant Coffee
1211 Connecticut Avenue NW
*Closest Metro: Farragut North Metro*
*Closest Bus Routes: 42, 43, L2, N2, N4, N6*
*Closest Bikeshare: Rhode Island & Connecticut Ave NW*

 

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

 

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the Mayor’s remarks. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X. 
 

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

