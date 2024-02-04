Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Identified As Victim in Line of Duty Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has confirmed that Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok (Pro-rock) was killed in the line of duty Friday afternoon in Moody County.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Prorok, 51, of Wentworth, S.D., has been with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office since he was sworn in as a law enforcement officer in 2016.

“Ken was a husband, father, grandfather, and well-respected leader in his community. All law enforcement is mourning the loss of Ken, and we send our condolences and prayers to his family and agency,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Joseph Gene Hoek (Hook), 40, of Sioux Falls, S.D., has been arrested in connection with the incident that led to the Chief Deputy Sheriff’s death. He is being held in the Lake County Jail in Madison. Charges will be filed on or about the time of his initial appearance which is 9 a.m., this Monday, Feb. 5, at the Lake County Courthouse in Madison.

“The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Highway Patrol, with the help of local law enforcement agencies, continue their investigation,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The charges will be based on the evidence.”

