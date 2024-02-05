BeatBox Beverages Releases Custom Dallas Mavericks Packaging in Newest Partner Series

The fact that our top flavor Blue Razzberry is also the legendary color of the Mavericks’ fan base made this a no-brainer collaboration.” — Zech Francis, Vice President of Global Marketing

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeatBox, the Original Party Punch, announces their latest “Partner Series” custom sports package in collaboration with the Dallas Mavericks. The new packaging prominently features the iconic Dallas Mavericks logo overlaid by the popular BeatBox branding. The limited time Partner Series packaging features a BeatBox fan favorite flavor, Blue Razzberry, which perfectly compliments the Dallas Mavericks signature blue color.

“Blue Razzberry is our flagship flavor, so it only made sense that the cool blue of the Mavericks would be featured with our popular Blue Razz Party Punch. The fact that our top flavor is also the legendary color of the Mavericks’ fan base made this a no-brainer collaboration,” said Zech Francis, Vice President of Global Marketing at BeatBox. Francis states, “from Luka's step-back fadeaway to Dirk's championship swagger, this package captures the magic of the Mavs while staying true to BeatBox’s brand DNA.”

This Partner Series is the second custom collaborative package by BeatBox, with another Dallas-based team on deck to be the next in early 2024: the Dallas Stars. BeatBox not only has strong connections to the Mavericks based on their connection to Dallas-based investor and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, but also because Texas is the headquarters of the trailblazing party punch company.

In the last 13 weeks in Texas multi-unit outlet and convenience, BeatBox has the #1 highest dollar sales change year-over-year, the 2nd highest grossing RTD in sales, and BeatBox is the #1 500ml wine in dollar sales1. These same explosive rankings mirror BeatBox’s national multi-unit outlet and convenience statistics.

Retail accounts in the Dallas metro area started receiving the Maverick’s Partner Series early December with both local and national chains joining the starting line up including: 7-Eleven, QuikTrip, HEB, Specs, Murphy, Kroger, and Target.

Zech Francis exclaims, “Watching our BeatBox Fam and the Mavericks fans bond over their shared love of sports and fun has been a true highlight of our partnership! After we saw the tremendous sales of BeatBox in the American Airlines Center, we knew this series would be a huge success. Our incredible distributor, Ben E. Keith in the Dallas area, has been a tremendous asset in making this partnership come to life for our Dallas area fans and retailers. We are excited to cheer for the Mavericks now and for the rest of this amazing NBA season!”

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch", offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that’s bringing the party to the alcohol industry.

The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, “invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.” BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands in the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media.

Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

Follow on social media @beatboxbeverages and visit www.beatboxbeverages.com

