Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 03, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 03, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen-Sesame Company Name: Summer Fresh Salads Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Harissa hummus topped with harissa

Company Announcement

Summer Fresh Salads Inc. of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada is recalling its Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa because they may contain undeclared sesame. People who have allergies to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa was sold in select Wegmans stores in Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia between January 29 and February 2, 2024.

The product comes in a 10.5 ounce (298 g), clear plastic package with top, side and bottom labels marked with lot # 240239 and lot # 240309 with an expiration date of 03/19/2024 and 03/26/2024 stamped on the side label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated when it was determined the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a labelling error.

Consumers who have purchased 10.5 ounce (298 g) packages of Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM, or Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.