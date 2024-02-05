Pocono Hybrid Productions Casts Hollywood Actor Jordan Elsass for E.J. Dales’ Forbidden Shadows Video Book Project

Jordan Elsass will be reading for the character of Asher Smizik, the lead protagonist, in E.J. Dales Forbidden Shadows Video Book Project.

Elsass starred as Jonathan Kent on the first two seasons of The CW’s wildly popular “Superman & Lois” show and will read as the lead character in the video book

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Hollywood star Jordan Elsass – who played Jonathan Kent on the first two seasons of The CW Network's Superman & Lois – has inked a deal with Pocono Hybrid Productions to take on the role of Asher Smizik, the lead protagonist, in E.J. Dales' forthcoming Forbidden Shadows video book adventure.

This immersive experience will beckon fans to step into a futuristic, high-stakes adventure world where every secret and revelation will unfold dynamically before viewers' eyes.

DG Entertainment, an award-winning creative agency based in Los Angeles, has officially partnered as the signatory in the enthralling video book project. The video concept reel is an approved SAG-AFTRA Micro-Budget Project.

"I am excited to join forces with the Pocono Hybrid Productions team," said Elsass, who is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents. "I have never been part of a video book before, so I am really looking forward to this opportunity."

E.J. Dales, writer and Pocono Hybrid Productions owner, said this journey has been a dream come true. Dales spent 20 years serving in the U.S. Navy as a photographer's mate and mass communications specialist, serving in Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom before turning his attention to writing.

"Having Jordan Elsass sign onto the Forbidden Shadows video book project team came out of nowhere," Dales shared. "It took a couple of days for the news to settle in that Jonathan Kent will be reading for a character I created for my book."

"I feel like a child seeing a superhero for the first time. What can I say? I'm a geek and proud of it. I can't wait to start working with Jordan.”

● On February 17, 2024, from 7-9 p.m. EST, media and fans are invited to join a live social media event on Facebook featuring special guests Jordan Elsass, Brody Line,

Gregg Montmorency, and other cast members. Participants can join the event for free raffle drawings and exclusive insights about the Forbidden Shadows project on the Pocono Hybrid Productions Facebook page.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

In December 2023, during a live event on his Facebook page, Dales announced the official launch of Pocono Hybrid Productions, named after the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, where he was born and raised. The debut project for this newly established production company is transforming his young adult science fiction novel Forbidden Shadows into an innovative, immersive video book.

"I would describe a video book as a hybrid between an audiobook and a movie," Dales said. "The actor will read directly from the book to the camera like a school teacher would do while reading a book to their students."

In a departure from traditional audiobooks with one reader for the entire book, Pocono Hybrid Productions will cast a different actor for each character, utilizing photos, videos, illustrations, special effects, and music to enhance the storytelling experience. All these visual effects will bring Forbidden Shadows to life in a unique and thrilling way.

Furthermore, the talent will appear on screen to bring the video book to life, creating a family-friendly experience that will cater to diverse audiences.

"When I searched online for video books, all I found were video books geared towards young children," Dales said. "I'm not saying there are no video books for an older audience out there on the internet; I just didn't come across them in my hours of searching. Because of this, I wanted to make a video book for an older audience, more robust than the ones I found online. I wanted a video book where the entire family – from ages 12 to 112 – could sit together and explore this new world together."

The Forbidden Shadows video book will progress through three distinct phases:

● Phase I, currently underway, is to create a concept reel to showcase Dales' vision to potential sponsors.

● Phase II will involve a dedicated campaign to attract sponsors and donors to secure the necessary funding for producing the actual video book.

● Finally, Phase III will see the realization of the Forbidden Shadows video book come to life.

To learn more about E.J. Dales, visit his official website: https://ejdales.com/

