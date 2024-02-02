Personnel appointment in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, February 2 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received for a conversation the personnel appointed to responsible and leadership positions in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Muborakshozoda Gairatsho was appointed the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as the heads of 25 departments and divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were appointed from among the young, experienced, responsible and highly professional personnel.

The head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province and the heads of divisions of MIA in Rushon and Shugnon districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, the head of the Department of MIA in Kulob region, the heads of divisions of MIA in the cities of Bokhtar and Kulob, districts of Kushoniyon, Dusti, Nosiri Khusrav and Yovon of Khatlon Province, heads of the departments of human resources and work with personnel, material and technical support, intelligence, medical, international cooperation, investigation, the Department of combating organized crime, divisions of MIA at the Airport of Dushanbe and transport of Sughd Province and district of Shahriston were appointed from among the highly professional and skilled personnel.

Following the meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, stated that the duty of every employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is primarily to ensure the rule of law, safeguarding of peace and stability, state security, public order, prevention of any violation of the law, fight against smuggling and illegal trading of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, illegal purchase and sale of land, prevention of youth joining extremist groups and movements, detection and prevention of any factors disturbing peace and stability in the country and knowledge of two foreign languages.

During the conversation, the Leader of the Nation stated that, in cooperation with the local authorities, the law enforcement officers should continuously cooperate with the people and struggle to eliminate the problems and violations of the mentioned areas, competently consider the complaints of the people, use existing conditions and opportunities and their professional knowledge and skills in order to promptly detect and prevent the crimes, and to ensure the rule of law.

"Serve your people and homeland faithfully and honestly!", the President of the country emphasized at the end of the conversation.