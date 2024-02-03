Submit Release
PM offers incense in memory of late Government leaders

VIETNAM, February 3 -  

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offered incense in memory of several late Government leaders at their houses and extended Lunar New Year greetings to the late leaders’ families on February 3.

Paying respect to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng (1912 -1988), PM Chính praised the late leader as a model example of revolutionary ethics and a prestigious leader of the country.

Offering incense to late PM Võ Văn Kiệt (1922 - 2008), Chính recalled his memories with the late leader, stressing that he left deep imprints on the cause of Đổi Mới, integration and development of the country.

Remembering late PM Phan Văn Khải (1933 - 2018), the PM highlighted that the late leader had brought about many new things in institution building and economic integration, contributing to national development. — VNS

 

PM offers incense in memory of late Government leaders

