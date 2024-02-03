Nate Hallinan Boosts Real Smurf Cat: NFTs, Community Support, & Copyright Success

Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) makes waves .

New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) makes waves with artist Nate Hallinan's NFT collaboration, community donations, US copyright grant, and strategic partnerships, solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the meme coin market.

Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai), the popular meme coin, is thrilled to unveil significant advancements in its journey, including the collaboration with esteemed artist Nate Hallinan, community empowerment initiatives, and a milestone achievement in copyright recognition.

Nate Hallinan, the acclaimed artist behind the original Smurfcat image, has taken the helm in crafting exclusive NFTs for Real Smurf Cat, fostering a deeper connection with the community and breathing new life into the Shailushai universe. Nate's dedication to the project and close collaboration with the core community members signify a pivotal moment in Real Smurf Cat's evolution. His tweet, expressing excitement about the collaboration and community engagement, can be viewed here: Nate Hallinan's Tweet.



Furthermore, the Real Smurf Cat community has demonstrated unwavering support for Nate's involvement by donating 1.2% of the project's resources to his wallet. This generous gesture underscores the community's recognition of Nate's invaluable contributions and commitment to supporting his continued involvement in the project's development and success.

In a monumental achievement, the US Copyright Office has granted Nate Hallinan full intellectual property rights to the Shailushai image/meme. This recognition not only validates Nate's artistic talent and creativity but also solidifies Real Smurf Cat's commitment to upholding the integrity and authenticity of its iconic imagery. Nate shared this milestone accomplishment with his followers through a tweet, which can be found here: Nate Hallinan's Tweet.

In line with its long-term vision and dedication to community building, Real Smurf Cat has allocated 2% of its token supply (market bought) for an airdrop to Pudgy Penguin NFT holders. This strategic move underscores Real Smurf Cat's commitment to fostering partnerships and collaborations within the broader crypto community, further solidifying its position as a forward-thinking and community-driven project.

Real Smurf Cat is excited to embark on new endeavors aimed at advancing the Shailushai universe and enhancing the overall experience for its community. With plans in place to further develop and expand the project's reach, Real Smurf Cat is poised to make significant strides in the meme coin market and beyond.

Real Smurf Cat continues to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, and with Nate Hallinan's artistic brilliance, the project is set to reach new heights. The collaboration with Nate, coupled with the community's unwavering support and recent copyright recognition, reaffirms Real Smurf Cat's position as a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency landscape.

About Real Smurf Cat

Real Smurf Cat (Shailushai) is a community-based meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The project pays homage to the viral Shailushai meme that has gained immense popularity on social media platforms. With unique features like a no-tax policy and a rewarding redistribution system, Real Smurf Cat aims to establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market.

