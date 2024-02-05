Cancer Brings a Family of Musicians and a Music Charity Together in Nashville

Cancer Can Rock Logo Dr. DeJuanna Parker Mike Parker

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not often that a disease like cancer can result in anything considered positive.

The music charity Cancer Can Rock gives musicians facing aggressive cancer an opportunity they might not have had otherwise - a "perk", if you will, for facing this insidious disease. They bring these musicians, regardless of experience level, into a studio with top industry professionals, and the result is a professionally produced song and video that they will be able to share with their family and friends, regardless of what happens with their cancer.

Dr. DeJuanna Parker, Cancer Can Rock's next Featured Artist, won't have to wait to share her song with her family, however - they'll be right there with her as part of the process!

DeJuanna ("Dee" for short) is the mother of someone you might recognize. Nashville country artist Mike Parker, her son, was a contestant on both American Idol and The Voice and will be joining his mom for the recording of her song, which will take place in mid-February at the Ocean Way Nashville Studio, right in the heart of Nashville’s famous Music Row.

But it doesn't end there - flying in from Virginia to lend some support on saxophone will be Dee's husband, as well. With the iconic nature of the studio, the commercial educational studio facility of Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business at Belmont University, and the musical talent present in the Parker family, everyone involved is looking forward to a delightful day, and a wonderful production.

Dee will be lovingly surrounded by the Cancer Can Rock team of professionals, all of whom have been through this process before and produced tremendous results for these courageous artists.

The choice of Nashville as a recording location stems from the charity's desire to extend its reach beyond its Washington, DC area roots, and build a network of volunteers, musicians, and supporters in the Music City. Mike's presence as a Nashville-based musician certainly made this a great opportunity to gather the family in song, as well.

Cancer Can Rock was founded in 2013 by Jim Ebert, a multi-platinum record producer and himself a cancer survivor. The organization has recorded well over 50 artists since then, all of whose music can be heard and purchased on the organization's Bandcamp label page: https://cancercanrock.bandcamp.com.

Many family members and some of the artists have communicated that the studio time was one of the best experiences in the artist's life. During the production process, there are also professional videographers on site, along with the top industry studio musicians and audio production team.

This combination of dedicated professionals results not only in the music, but also gives some insight into each featured artist through a performance video and an interview video. Each artist gets their own permanent web page on the Cancer Can Rock web site as well, further cementing their musical legacy.

Cancer Can Rock has served musicians from all over the country, but its primary fundraising efforts are still based in the Washington, DC area. In order to be able to facilitate greater impact for more musicians, this year, the organization has begun the Cancer Can Rock Communities initiative. Cancer Can Rock is counting on the additional engagement from volunteers and professionals in cities like Nashville, where music is so much a part of the history, to build a national network of supportive and generous individuals that will lift the organization to the next level.

While most of the Featured Artists the charity has recorded are still with us, too many no longer are. However, their music always will be.

Because Music Lasts Forever.

Cancer Can Rock's Story Told By Some of the Folks Who Help Make It Happen