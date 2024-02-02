Health receives medical disposable equipment & medical drugs from PRC

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) this morning received 37 boxes of medical disposable equipment and medical drugs from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) worth sbd$630,000.00.

MHMS, Caretaker Minister, Dr Culwick Togamana in receiving the items described the event as an auspicious moment, as the care taker Government received another substantive donation of medical supplies, including medicines and consumables.

Caretaker Minister said the timely donations of the medical disposable equipments and medical drugs donated by the PRC Government and people will definitely help the patients who are in need of this disposable equipments and drugs.

“The donated medicines consist of 37 boxes, and I understand are divided into 5 portions that will be shared with the National Referral Hospital, Kiluúfi, Helena Goldie and Tulagi Hospitals.

“Today’s donation as part and parcel of the overall Chinses Medical Team (CMT) programme upon which the donation of regular medicine support is an added part which has helped their operations and at many times supplemented the shortages of our medical buffers”, said Dr Togamana.

Apart from the donation, the caretaker minister also acknowledged the Chinese Medical Team for their commitment and dedication demonstrated through their professional work ethics and quality of clinical expertise delivered.

“Since our friendship with the Peoples Republic of China that began over just over five years ago, China has always been at the forefront supporting our health system through the donations of equipments, drugs, the establishment of the Chinese Medical Team partnerships, last year’s Ark Peace visitation that saw over 10,000 of our ordinary citizens, and the Comprehensive Medical Center project that is currently under foundation, which I believe is ahead of schedule”.

“This continuous support by your government and people illustrates the strong partnership PRC has with Solomon Islands. Let us continue to work together throughout this year 2024 and into the future”, said Dr Togamana.

Meanwhile, Chinese Embassy to Solomon Islands H.E Cai Weiming said he is honoured to attend the handover ceremony of the much-needed medical supplies. He described the handover as another important milestone of our bilateral health cooperation.

H.E Cai explained the medical supplies donated based on the need of local patients.

“The 37 boxes for medical supplies worth over $630,000 SBD, including 3 191 types of medicines and equipment. All of them are urgently needed by local patients, reflecting the deep friendship between Chinese Medical Team and Solomon Islands people”, said H.E Cai.

He then expressed his sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese Medical Team for a selfless love without borders medical service to Solomon Islands.

H.E Cai thanked the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, National Referral Hospital, and provincial hospitals for their warm welcome of the Chinese Medical Team and support for bilateral health cooperation.

“Solomon Islands government attaches great importance to the development of healthcare. Our common concern for people’s welfare has laid a solid foundation for our health cooperation. At the suggestion of the Ministry of Health, this batch of medical supplies will be donated to the Ministry, NRH as well as hospitals in Malaita, Central Islands and Western provinces. This is the first time that China directly donates medical supplies to the provinces, creating a new model of our medical cooperation. We hope these medical supplies will be utilized to alleviate suffering of patients”, said H.E Cai.

(Left-Right) Chinese Embassy to Solomon Islands H.E Cai Weiming, Chinese Medical Team Leader Dr Huang Hai, MHMS Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil and MHMS Caretaker Minister Dr Culwick Togamana.

MHMS Caretaker Minister Dr Culwick Togamana sharing his remarks at the handover ceremony.

Chinese Embassy to Solomon Islands H.E Cai Weiming speaking at the handover ceremony.