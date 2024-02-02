New in-patient psychiatric unit coming to Vernon hospital

CANADA, February 2 - People in Vernon and the North Okanagan will have improved access to expanded mental-health and substance-use services as the Province moves forward with a new, state-of-the-art in-patient psychiatric unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“Our government is committed to improving access to mental-health care and addiction supports around the province, including in Vernon and the North Okanagan,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why we’re committed to building a new in-patient psychiatric unit in Vernon. It will offer safe and dignified care to more people in crisis. This is part of our co-ordinated approach to supporting people who are living with mental-health challenges. It will benefit people in Vernon for many years to come.”

The new unit will provide 44 single-occupancy patient rooms, replacing the 30 beds at two existing in-patient psychiatric units located at the hospital, as well as a more modern environment for patients, while meeting the capacity needs of the community. This also includes a new four-bed pediatric psychiatric stabilization unit.

“Increasing access to psychiatric care is critical to the health and well-being of people experiencing mental-health and substance-use issues and supporting their path to mental wellness,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why this project is so important. By continuing to invest in the expansion of mental-health services, we are taking action to help more people get the care they need faster and closer to home in communities like Vernon.”

The project will also integrate the community-based crisis and hospital services team that is spread out across multiple locations in the city. Co-locating the in-patient psychiatric unit and the services team will alleviate travel time between multiple sites for patients, caregivers and health-care providers, resulting in more seamless and efficient delivery of care. The project also includes an 81-stall parking structure on the site.

The new unit is expected to be built on underutilized land adjacent to the hospital and will be connected to the main building via an underground tunnel. Construction is expected to begin in 2026. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy by 2029.

“During my work at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, in community as a registered nurse, and in talking to my health-care colleagues, I have seen first-hand the need for expanded mental health and substance-use services in our communities,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “The new in-patient psychiatric unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital will address this need, encourage recruitment of health-care workers, and help so many people in our community get high-quality, patient-centred care. As an advocate for this expansion for many years now, I look forward to watching this project come to life and am grateful that our government is taking action to address the needs of our communities.”

This project is part of the work to expand treatment options for people living with mental-health and substance-use challenges and is an integral part of the government’s work to address the toxic-drug crisis in B.C. Through Budget 2023, the Province invested $1 billion to increase and facilitate access to mental-health and addictions care, including early intervention and prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, and complex-care housing.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“People have been dealing with a lot over the past few years, and there’s an increased demand for psychiatric services as a result. This project means we can make the most of existing facilities and get people connected to the care they need sooner, so they can focus on their wellness now and in the longer term.”

Diane Shendruk, vice-president, clinical operations, Interior Health North –

“This investment in expanding psychiatric care at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is great news for the community. As we move forward with planning this project, I know our staff are looking forward to the new modern environment that will better support their work, as well as our patients who access care.”

Kate McBrearty, executive director, VJH Foundation –

“A modern psychiatry building with co-located resources is an important part of the solution to improve mental-health and substance-use services for our North Okanagan community. Beyond the obvious benefits for patients and families that this investment brings, it will also help to retain and recruit the dedicated health professionals who are key to providing people with quality care, close to home. I know that our donors will be excited by this news.”

Jillian Shaw, patient care co-ordinator, Vernon Jubilee Hospital –

"As a psychiatric nurse, I welcome and applaud the commitment of the Province and Interior Health to address the need for additional mental-health services in Vernon. Bringing together the crisis and hospital services team will have such a positive impact on both patients and staff, helping contribute to the overall well-being and health of our community. I believe this new psychiatric unit be a valuable contribution to the overall mental-health landscape.”

Kevin Acton, chair, North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District –

“I am excited to see a modern environment and safe working conditions for our amazing health-care professionals in a new facility that can make a real difference in people’s mental-health and addiction struggles. 2029 can’t come soon enough!”

Learn More:

To learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/