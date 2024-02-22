Propane Tank Monitoring Company One-Tank hires Kim Keil as account manager for Northeast and Canada
One-Tank, a leader in the propane sector, has experienced steady expansion and is increasing sales capacity with strategic staffing to sustain growth.
Tank Monitoring is the way of the future for the propane industry and working in these regions will help bring the SkyTracker solutions to more propane dealers.”ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One-Tank is proud to announce the addition of Kim Keil, to the management team. Keil will serve as a Regional Account Manager for the Northeast and Canada locations. One-Tank has been a growing name in the propane tank monitoring industry since the launch of their Skytracker Monitoring System in 2022. Keil’s 16+ years in the industry and the knowledge she brings will be a tremendous benefit to the industry's growth.
“We are thrilled to find a person with Kim’s experience and knowledge of the propane industry for this position,” said One-Tank CEO Brian Humphrey. “Having Kim's expertise at the helm of operations overseeing the Northeast and Canada will undoubtedly continue to catapult our growth in those regions.”
Keil is also a member of several associations including New York Propane Gas Association, Maine Energy Marketers Association, Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, Pennsylvania Petroleum Associations, Propane Gas Association of New England as well as Women in Energy & Women in Propane. “I look forward to using my knowledge of the industry to foster the growth of the tank monitoring system offered by One-Tank,” said Keil.
The One-Tank Skytracker Monitoring System allows propane suppliers to monitor tanks remotely, from anywhere on the planet via satellite transmissions. Propane suppliers can view customers’ tank levels and schedule refills when levels—and costs—are low. This allows customers to only be charged for the propane they use.
About One-Tank
One-Tank is based in St. Charles, Missouri, and offers propane suppliers a way to monitor the tanks of their customers remotely. For the past 20 years, One-Tank has been a leader in pioneering new technology to keep propane suppliers competitive in today’s ever-changing market. One-Tank's Monitoring System is a leading technology in the propane industry that has proven to be cost-effective and efficient, helping suppliers improve their margins while offering even better service.
