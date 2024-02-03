Disaster Recovery Center Returns to Hegewisch Monday, Feb. 5

CHICAGO – A Disaster Recovery Center will open at the Hegewisch branch of the Chicago Public Library on Monday, Feb. 5 (see below for address).Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and learn about ways to make their homes more disaster resistant.

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 to Thursday, Feb. 8

Hegewisch

Chicago Public Library - Hegewisch Branch

3048 E. 130th St.

Chicago, IL 60633

**Closing permanently at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8**

Other centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Friday, Feb. 9 is the last day to apply for assistance or to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.