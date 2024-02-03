Senators Stress the Need for U.S. to Permanently Stop Contributions to the UNRWA

WASHINGTON – On January 26, 2024, Israeli intelligence officials released documents claiming they had credible evidence that staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) participated in Hamas’ barbaric attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023. On the same day, the U.S. Department of State announced its decision to pause funding for the UNRWA stating, “there must be complete accountability for anyone who participated in the heinous attacks of October 7.”

According to UN Watch, the United States and EU countries were UNRWA’s biggest donors in 2023, accounting for roughly 75% of the agency’s budget.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined his colleagues in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), requesting the United States permanently stop all contributions to the UNRWA. The senators explained the participation of UNRWA staff members in the October attacks is “emblematic of an organization where no investigation or subsequent corrective measures will ever be enough to cure the rot that is so clearly endemic to its mission.”

“While revelations that humanitarian workers from UNRWA engaged in acts of terrorism are jarring; sadly, they are not shocking. For years, we have seen documented evidence of the corruption, antisemitism, and support for terrorism that exists inside this organization,” the senators wrote. “As we learned last week, UNRWA not only employs Hamas members, but rather Hamas fighters whose actions on October 7 resulted in the rape, kidnapping, torture, and murder of innocent civilians.”

“The United States must permanently stop all contributions to UNRWA. Senate Republicans have introduced several bills this Congress to do just that, including the Stop Support for Hamas Act of 2023,” the senators concluded. “As we consider ways to provide necessary assistance to Israel in its fight against Hamas terrorists, we request that any supplemental package include an immediate and permanent prohibition against U.S. contributions to UNRWA.”

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) led the letter. Additional cosigners include U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ted Budd (R-NC), John Barrasso (R-WY), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Braun (R-IN), Deb Fischer (R-NE), John Cornyn (R-TX), Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), John Kennedy (R-LA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

