Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Threat

TEXAS, February 2 - February 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of an anticipated severe weather system moving across Texas, starting today and into this weekend.



“The State of Texas stands ready to swiftly deploy emergency resources to Texans as severe weather begins to impact communities across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we monitor the development of this weather system, state and local emergency management personnel are on standby to support our fellow Texans. I urge all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials, make an emergency plan, and monitor roadways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Remember: turn around, don’t down.”



According to the National Weather Service, a severe weather system moving across the state today through Saturday is expected to bring heavy rainfall, damaging wind, large hail, and the potential for river flooding across river basins already saturated from last week’s excessive rainfall.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater boat squads



Additionally, TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to support severe weather operations as warranted:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams with boat capabilities, high profile vehicles

Urban Search and Rescue Teams with boat capabilities, high profile vehicles Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads

Game Wardens and boat squads Texas National Guard: Personnel, high-profile vehicles

Personnel, high-profile vehicles Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Incident Management Teams and saw crews Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Severe weather packages Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



Texans are urged to prepare for severe weather impacts by taking safety precautions, including heeding warnings of local officials, making an emergency plan, and monitoring local weather forecasts. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org and access flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org.



For severe storm safety tips, visit TexasReady.gov.

