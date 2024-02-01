FireMon Alternatives in 2024 based on 1,000+ Reviews

Digital companies that deal with network security rules, each with a unique set of guidelines, might get overwhelmed while managing hundreds of configurations to mitigate risks and threats.

FireMon Security Manager is a network security policy management (NSPM) provider that can help companies govern, control, and customize network security policies, however, user reviews highlight that the software may be cumbersome in ensuring efficient network mapping, reporting structure, and subject-oriented customer service.

This article compares the top 4 FireMon alternatives and summarizes each vendor, including their market presence, key specifications, and user reviews.

Top 4 FireMon Security Manager alternatives for network security policy management (NSPM)

Table 1: The market presence of the top 4 FireMon Security Manager alternatives

Vendors Total reviews* Average rating* (5-point scale) FireMon Security Manager 174 4.1 Microsoft System Center 762 4.1 AlgoSec 393 4.4 SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager 375 4.4 Tufin 296 4.0

*Based on the total number of reviews and average ratings on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius software review platforms as of 01/09/2024.

Disclaimer: With FireMon Security Manager positioned at the top, other vendors are sorted by the total number of reviews in descending order.

Vendor selection criteria:

Given the abundance of network security policy management (NSPM) software, the list (above) is filtered down based on the vendor criteria listed below.

Number of reviews: 100+ reviews on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius.

100+ reviews on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius. Average rating: Above 4.0/5 on Gartner, G2, PeerSpot, and TrustRadius.

FireMon Security Manager

FireMon is a network security policy management (NSPM) solution by Palo Alto Networks that integrates firewall and policy management capabilities from on-premises networks to the cloud. FireMon was founded in 2004 and claims to have served 1,700+ businesses in 70 countries.1

Firemon Security Manager gives control and visibility across organizations’ IT environments, enabling users to streamline security policies, and security risks, meet legal and compliance requirements, and mitigate policy-related risks.

FireMon Security Manager offers integrations that allow users to improve and integrate policy management with technologies such as:

Pros

Automated rule reviews: Users liked the fact that they could conduct automated rule reviews using policy optimizer tickets.2

Firewall analyzer: Users claim that FireMon has a simple firewall analyzer and provides an efficient risk assessment and risk management for all allowed firewall rules.3

Visibility of rules: Some users appreciate the fact that they can effectively see the redundant rules and the logical rule list.4

Cons

Network mapping: Reviews show that the map feature is confusing and useless.5

Reporting structure: Users say that the reports provide unnecessary information that needs to be filtered out.6

Query interfaces: Some users express that query interfaces for more advanced users may not usually include simple query conversion.7

Subject-oriented customer service: Some users suggest that FireMon Security Manager’s service might be improved by having more subject matter experts for their product.8

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.0/5 with 2 reviews

4.0/5 with 2 reviews G2: 4.4/5 with 7 reviews

4.4/5 with 7 reviews PeerSpot: 4.3/5 with 52 reviews

4.3/5 with 52 reviews TrustRadius: 7.1/10 with 113 reviews

Top 4 Firemon Security Manager alternatives

1- Microsoft System Center

Microsoft System Center is a suite of IT management programs that includes network monitoring, software updates, and patches, endpoint security including anti-ransomware, data protection, and backup against cyberattacks.

Microsoft System Center is available in two versions: standard and datacenter. The datacenter plan includes data virtualization for private clouds, while the standard plan is intended for non-virtualized private cloud operations.

Pros

Installation: Users note that the installation process is fast.9

Usability: Users say that Microsoft SCCM allows them to effortlessly manage security devices and servers, such as application deployment, monthly patch updates, vulnerability management, and end-user device security.10

Monitoring and ticketing tools: Some users address that monitoring and ticketing tools are simple to handle.11

Cons

Price: Some reviewers find the solution expensive based on the services it provides.12

GUI: Some users claim that the graphical user interface (GUI) may be sluggish at times.13

HTML5 analyst portal: Some users indicate that the product does not have an HTML5 analyst portal; only a desktop console is accessible for analysts.14

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.1/5 with 162 reviews

4.1/5 with 162 reviews G2: 4.1/5 with 584 reviews

4.1/5 with 584 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 16 reviews

4.0/5 with 16 reviews TrustRadius: No information is available.

2- AlgoSec

AlgoSec is a network security policy management (NSPM) platform that assists companies in implementing network security management practices across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.

AlgoSec improves security visibility by monitoring the network, incorporating firewall rules into business applications, and detecting compliance issues.

Pros

Automated risk analysis and prioritization: Users claim that AlgoSec effectively analyzes network data detects cyber threats and allows their IT teams to focus their attention on the most important issues.15

Network map and topology: Some users say that the overview of the network map and implementation of topology changes based on source, destination, and port is easy.16

Integrations: Some users indicate that AlgoSec is efficient in integrating firewalls, datacenter routers, and web proxies with a variety of network security devices.17

Cons

Reporting tools: Some security professionals believe that reporting systems should be more simple and accessible.18

User interface: Some users complain about the interface complexity of AlgoSec, noting that navigating the user interface can be difficult, particularly for new users.19

Integrations: While some users state that AlgoSec has efficient integrations, some users point out integration issues with certain technologies (Cisco FTD, Cisco Firepower).20

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.3/5 with 64 reviews

4.3/5 with 64 reviews G2: 4.5/5 with 146 reviews

4.5/5 with 146 reviews PeerSpot: 4.4/5 with 173 reviews

4.4/5 with 173 reviews TrustRadius: 9/10 with 10 reviews

3- SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager

SolarWinds’ Network Configuration Manager (NCM) is an NSPM solution that enables users to keep track of and configure their network devices by scanning and identifying them to collect up-to-date data.

Pros

Topology mapper: Some users assert that the topology mapper function accurately shows the connectivity of your network devices (for example, recognizes when a laptop or hardware is disconnected or connected to the organization’s network).21

Configuration management: Some reviews indicate that the configuration management option on the console is useful.22

Network monitoring: Some users conclude that one of the most useful features of the solution was its capacity to track and monitor shifts in the configuration of devices on a network that are specific to the device or system.23

Cons

Learning curve: Some users say that it requires experience to build up unique policy-based reports to assess compliance.24

Activity notifications: Some users assert that when they plan a task or perform another activity, sometimes they fail to receive reports, whether via SMS or email.25

AI security capabilities: Some customers would prefer to see more AI capabilities to add configurations by word rather than inputting instructions on the devices.26

User Ratings

Gartner: 4.2/5 with 62 reviews

4.2/5 with 62 reviews G2: 4.5/5 with 32 reviews

4.5/5 with 32 reviews PeerSpot: 4.3/5 with 18 reviews

4.3/5 with 18 reviews TrustRadius: 8.8/10 with 263 reviews

4- Tufin

Tufin is a network security solution that aims to streamline the operation of complicated networks and hybrid cloud network infrastructure by leveraging its network security policy management, security risk assessment, and network security automation technologies.

Tufin serves over 2,900 customers including IBM, a Fortune 500 tech company, and is ranked among the top 50 security software in 2023 by G2.27Tufin offers network security solutions for businesses with up to 10,000+ devices, other network components, and 200M+ routes.28

Key features of Tufin include the following:

Automated security policy management: Operates network control checkpoints on both internal networks and in the cloud systems, enabling network security professionals to create customized policies to improve the security posture of their company (e.g. setting up a password policy for specific company resources for certain stakeholders according to their job roles).

Firewall management: Sets firewall rules and policies, tracks changes, and monitors compliance logs for on-premises and cloud firewalls.

Network segmentation: Uses granular zones, microsegmentation, and/or fully automated zero trust network access (ZTNA) technologies to segment the network into finer-grained parts.

Network audit: Provides oversight of AI audit efforts while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Vulnerability-based change automation (VCA): Integrates with vulnerability scanners and routinely scans for vulnerabilities before implementing new cybersecurity policies or giving additional privileges to them.

Data compliance: Evaluates the network configuration by enabling data encryption, role-based access control (RBAC), and software-defined micro-perimeter compliance standards for network components (e.g. firewalls, routers, switches, and web-based platforms).

Figure: Tufin’s products and services

Source: Tufin29

Pros

Security policy and deployment (Layer 2): Some users indicate that Tufin’s most useful features are its security policy and deployment procedures. They also state that Tufin is adaptable and simple to implement in a Layer 2 environment, other options, such as AlgoSec and Skybox, use Layer 2 speakers but are difficult to deploy.30

Firewall integrations: Users express that Tufin has a simple integration with firewalls such as Cisco, Fortinet/FortiManagers, etc.31

Firewall rules: Some users note that establishing firewall rules based on traffic monitoring is easy.32

Cons

Troubleshooting: Some users note that troubleshooting with Tufin is difficult, identifying and resolving issues with Tufin could be more straightforward.33

Layer 2 integrations: Some users suggest that integration for Layer 2 devices may be enhanced, as it involves manual programming.34

Topology management: Some users state that topology is difficult to manage when the network is large and diverse.35

User Ratings

Gartner: 3.8/5 with 8 reviews

3.8/5 with 8 reviews G2: 4.4/5 with 95 reviews

4.4/5 with 95 reviews PeerSpot: 4.0/5 with 180 reviews

4.0/5 with 180 reviews TrustRadius: 7.1/10 with 13 reviews

