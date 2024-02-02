Westminster Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000821
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/02/2024 at 1322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Lucas Bertolini
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on US Route 5 in the Town of Westminster. A motor vehicle violation was observed for which a traffic stop was conducted. A passenger of the vehicle was identified to be Lucas Bertolini who was found to be on probation. Bertolini was in possession of a controlled substance, and cocaine. Bertolini was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later lodged and taken to SSCF by Probation and Parole for violating his probation. Bertolini will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/26/23 at 0830am for the charges above.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/2024 at 0830
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600