Westminster Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine

CASE#: 24B1000821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/02/2024 at 1322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Lucas Bertolini

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on US Route 5 in the Town of Westminster. A motor vehicle violation was observed for which a traffic stop was conducted. A passenger of the vehicle was identified to be Lucas Bertolini who was found to be on probation. Bertolini was in possession of a controlled substance, and cocaine. Bertolini was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later lodged and taken to SSCF by Probation and Parole for violating his probation. Bertolini will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/26/23 at 0830am for the charges above.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/2024 at 0830

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

