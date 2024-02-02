On the road: Aerospace advanced manufacturing, community wellbeing, proactive housing solutions and a breath of fresh air in Spokane

WASHINGTON, February 2 - Good things are happening in Spokane. The governor traveled to Washington’s “Lilac City” to discuss the establishment of Spokane Tech Hub and to present the city’s elected leaders with an award for her administration’s proactive housing solutions. He also met with officials to discuss how investments from the Climate Commitment Act are making the city a healthier, more affordable place to live.

Inslee participated in a round table discussing Spokane’s economic development and its strong potential to build on its strengths in the advanced aerospace manufacturing sector. He met with regional leaders from the American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Center (AAMMC) to discuss their Federal Tech Hub Application and Plan, with a focus on efforts to establish the Spokane aerospace tech hub. Washington state has long been a pioneer in aerospace and sustainable aviation. Spokane is poised to become a leading hub for the industry’s next frontier – advanced aerospace technologies.

Smart solutions for housing

Recognizing Spokane's proactive approach to tackling the state’s housing crisis, Inslee presented the city with the Governor’s Smart Communities Award. He commended their swift action in allowing more diverse housing models, sparking national conversations about middle housing options. Inslee also awarded Spokane Council President Betsy Wilkerson “Washingtonian of the Day” for her leadership on this effort.

Last year, Inslee signed a budget that included grants to help cities update their comprehensive plans, laying the groundwork for future development. This year's budget proposal takes things a step further, allocating $10 million to support local housing programs and a substantial $100 million for the rapid capital housing acquisition program.

Community well-being

Highlighting the urgency of addressing the opioid epidemic, Inslee visited CHAS Behavioral Health Center. He learned about their Street Medical Team's efforts to provide essential healthcare services to unhoused and rural communities in Spokane County with their mobile medical unit. The mobile health program is a clinic on wheels that brings medical services to those who wouldn't otherwise have access due to lack of transportation, among other barriers.

Since 2019, fentanyl deaths have quintupled, and efforts to combat it are increasingly challenging. In a major push to combat the opioid epidemic, the governor’s supplemental budget proposes $64 million, adding to more than $200 million in the 2023- 25 budget for addressing substance use disorder.

A breath of fresh air

Inslee wrapped up the day with a visit to see the Climate Commitment Act in action at an air monitoring station at Spokane Public Library called the HIVE. Installed on the roof of the HIVE are air quality monitoring systems called SenseWa. The Washington Department of Ecology developed these sensors to be small and portable, giving scientists more flexibility to collect data and better understand the levels and patterns of air pollution.

The state Department of Health recently identified 16 communities – including Spokane and Spokane Valley – where residents suffer higher asthma rates and shorter lifespans due partly to poor air quality. The CCA is designed to reduce air pollution, particularly in communities overburdened by the effects of climate change.

Read more: