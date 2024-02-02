Genome Editing Market To Rapid Growth by 2032 | Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, GenScript

Genome Editing Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research analysts have introduced a new research study titled "Global Genome Editing Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This study provides detailed information and highlights key players in the field, such as Agilent Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, Danaher, Eurofins Scientific, Editas Medicine, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, Merck, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The report offers an in-depth, comprehensive analysis that includes precise market definitions, classifications, R&D, cost structures, development policies, and plans. The global genome editing market was valued at $4.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $36.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.30% from 2021 to 2030.



Genome Editing Market Growth Drivers:

Advancements in CRISPR Technology: Continuous improvements and innovations in Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) technology have made genome editing more efficient and accessible, driving market growth.

Increased Funding and Investment: Growing financial support from government organizations, private investors, and biotechnology companies has accelerated research and development in genome editing, stimulating market expansion.

Expanding Applications: The broadening range of applications for genome editing in areas like healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology has increased demand for these technologies, fueling market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders: The increasing incidence of genetic diseases and the need for effective treatment options have boosted the adoption of genome editing techniques for gene therapy, promoting market growth.

Growing Adoption in Drug Discovery: Genome editing is increasingly used in drug discovery and development, as it helps in understanding disease mechanisms and identifying potential drug targets, driving market growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Gene Therapy Advancements: Genome editing plays a crucial role in the development of gene therapies, which are becoming increasingly important in the treatment of various genetic and rare diseases, contributing to market growth.



Key Highlights from Genome Editing Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Genome Editing industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Genome Editing market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Genome Editing Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Genome Editing report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Genome Editing Market have also been included in the study.



Genome Editing Market Key Players: Agilent Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, Danaher, Eurofins Scientific, Editas Medicine, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Genome Editing Market Segmentation by Application: Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Drug Discovery, Gene-modified Cell Therapy, Diagnostics, and Other Applications

Genome Editing Market Segmentation by Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Other Technologies

Genome Editing Market Segmentation by End User: Academics & Government Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharma Companies, and Contract Research Organizations



Important years considered in the Surgical Imaging study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



Introduction about Genome Editing Market

Genome Editing Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Genome Editing Market by Application/End Users

Genome Editing Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Genome Editing Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

Genome Editing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Genome Editing (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Genome Editing Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



