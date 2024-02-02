MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 22, 2024, to Monday, January 29, 2024

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 22, 2024, through Monday, January 29, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 22, 2024

A Browning Arms BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-010-834

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

A Diamondback DB-15 5.56mm assault rifle and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Calvery Matthew Epps, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-011-137

A Clerke First .32 caliber revolver 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 65-year-old Parick Steven Ward, of Southeast, D.C., and 40-year-old Robert Lee Bridgers, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-011-234

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-011-284

A Springfield Armory XD5-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Paul DeAngelo Byers, of Southeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Tamiiah Banks, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-011-401

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Nicholas Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-011-414

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Aaron Damon Crutchfield, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 24-011-420

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Erie Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-011-571

A RG Industries 10 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 7500 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-011-630

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Third Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-011-643

A BB gun was recovered in the 800 block of Seventh Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-011-796

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-011-817

A Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, a HK P-30SK 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger SP-101 .357 caliber revolver, and an Iver Johnson 22 .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 100 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-011-934

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun, a .556x45mm caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3500 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Jovonte Wallace, of District Heights, MD, and 18-year-old Steven Metts, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-012-040

A Phantom BB gun and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-012-053

Thursday, January 25, 2024

A Heckler & Koch P-2000 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Calvin Antoine Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-149

A Canik Mete MC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-012-196

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-012-217

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Melvin Howard Baken, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-012-245

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7300 block of Blair Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Aeeysha Goodwin, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 24-012-445

A Benelli S.P.A. Super Black Eagle shotgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Jamison Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-012-508

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Kel-Tec PLR-16 5.56mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old Linwood Anthony Burgess, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Avery Ronnie Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 32-year-old Decole Lavoy Fields, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 29-year-old Dequan Wade, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Devell Wade, of Southeast, D.C., 45-year-old Kevin Chateau McCallister, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Michael Pinkney, of Southeast, D.C., 34-year-old Monica Ann Watts, of Southwest, D.C., 26-year-old Raheem Snider, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Reginald Monroe, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Tyrale Mario Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-517

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jahlil Perry, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-533

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-012-535

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Stanton Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jerry Garnell Mcilwain, of no fixed address, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-012-552

A UTAS-USA UT9M Mini 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Day’John McRae, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-595

A Glock 27 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jason Rashodd Blanton, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-597

Friday, January 26, 2024

A Kel-Tec Sub-2000 rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Christopher Antonio Castro, of Beltsville, MD, and 24-year-old Terrell Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-823

A Mossberg 715P .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kaman Nolan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Receive/Possess Firearm having a Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-012-952

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Huy Duc Nguyen, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-013-033

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Brandon Alexander Davis, of New Carrollton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-013-131

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Mongo Ardell Tucker, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Permit Revoked, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-013-170

Saturday, January 27, 2024

A Bond Arms Defender .357mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 9th Street and T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Shanta Jamkia Montague, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-013-228

A Taurus Millennium PT-140 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 11th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Fort Washington, MD, and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-013-450

A FMK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kenjone Jamael Carter, of Springfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-013-728

A Stoeger STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of B Street and 50th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Monique Arnold, of no fixed address, and 70-year-old William Henry Outlaw, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-013-848

Sunday, January 28, 2024

A Smith & Wesson SD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of 38th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Marcus Bailey Keller, of Baltimore, MD, and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-014-007

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Willie Frazier, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-014-229

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

