Senate confirms Jen Paul Schroer as secretary for Aging and Long-Term Services Department 

SANTA FE – Today, the New Mexico Senate confirmed Jen Paul Schroer as the Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services Department with a vote of 29-1.

“As former Secretary for the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, I can tell you that Jen has the problem-solving skills, grit and compassion to improve the lives of seniors in every corner of New Mexico,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“Secretary Schroer navigated our tourism department through an unimaginably turbulent time during the pandemic and led an extraordinary comeback for one of the state’s most important economic drivers.” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth, who sponsored Secretary Schroer. “She is a compassionate and driven change agent with a history of service to New Mexico, and I have great confidence that Secretary Schroer will lead the Aging and Long-Term Services Department to do great things using these proven skills.”

“Since Secretary Schroer has arrived at the Department, it was obvious that she has an extreme heart for the seniors of our state,” said Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging Director Neil Segotta. “She has been a huge support, especially for the older adults living in more rural and frontier areas of New Mexico. She is a breath of fresh air to this department and we look forward to continuing to work with her on the programs that support our aging population.”

“I am honored to continue to lead the Aging and Long-Term Services Department in its mission to provide essential support to our state’s older adults,” said Secretary Jen Paul Schroer. “Today’s senior is not yesterday’s senior. I look forward to working collaboratively with stakeholders, communities and dedicated professionals to honor the spirit of tradition while modernizing the department to best serve New Mexico.”

Prior to her time at Aging & Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD), Secretary Schroer served as the Secretary of the New Mexico Tourism Department from 2019 to 2023. While at Tourism, Schroer was instrumental in spearheading the job growth of the tourism sector, as well as record-breaking visits and spending coming out of the pandemic. Schroer remains committed to taking a data-based approach to modernizing the services that serve seniors today in New Mexico.

Since her start at ALTSD in August of 2023, Secretary Schroer has accomplished the following: