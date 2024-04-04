New York State Department of Health and State Office for the Agi... February 2, 2024 | 4:04 PM EST Learn more about New York State Department of Health and State Office for the Aging Urge New Yorkers 60 and Older to Get Vaccinated to Protect Against…

Agencies Sent Joint Letters Urging Local Health Departments, Area Agencies on Aging, and Other Older Adult Services Organizations to Help Encourage Vaccination Uptake Among Older New Yorkers

Vaccines to Protect Against Serious Illness from Seasonal Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are Safe and Effective

Find Vaccines to Protect Against Flu Here and COVID-19 Here

Information About RSV is Available Here

ALBANY, N.Y. (February 2, 2024) – The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) are working with partners in state Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), Local Health Departments (LHD) and other older adult services organizations to encourage New Yorkers 60 and older to focus on illness prevention by getting vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones against three circulating viruses that can cause serious illness and lead to hospitalization and even death.

A joint letter from the Department and NYSOFA urges AAA’s and LHD’s to engage their constituents 60 and older in a number of ways, including digital communications (through social media and other broadcasts), on home-delivered meal routes, during information and assistance contacts through New York Connects and the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP), and more to encourage older adults to get vaccinated against the viruses.

“The older we get, the greater our risk of serious illness from common respiratory infections. RSV, COVID-19 and flu are common now, so it is important to make sure you have full protection. I strongly advise those 60 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “These immunizations can provide excellent protection against severe illness and hospitalization, they can be administered at your local pharmacy, and are covered by insurance, including Medicaid.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently alerted health care providers of the urgent need to increase vaccination rates for all three viruses. The federal agency is advising that low vaccine uptake, coupled with ongoing respiratory disease activity from these viruses, could lead to more severe disease and increase the strain on the healthcare system.

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “For older adults, it is particularly important to protect yourself and make sure your vaccinations are updated for flu, COVID-19 and RSV. I applaud our state and local partners for highlighting the importance of increasing vaccination rates in an effort to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations. The message is simple: help protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated."

Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Adam Herbst, Esq., of the Office of Aging and Long Term Care said, “Vaccines are one of our most powerful tools for prevention and for improving overall health, and the Local Health Departments and Area Agencies on Aging have been champions for this vital effort. Their efforts to help protect older adults are critical to saving lives from complications related to COVID-19, flu and RSV. The challenge of vaccinating our older adults is aided by the LHDs’ and AAAs’ ability to reach them where they are. This year, and every year, I am grateful for their partnership and support in this life-saving mission.”

For those enrolled in Medicaid, the cost for all three vaccines is covered. All three vaccines are also covered by Medicare, with flu and COVID-19 vaccines covered by Medicare Part B, while Medicare Part D covers the RSV vaccine.

Flu and COVID-19 shots can be administered at the same time. RSV vaccines may also be given with them, in most circumstances, but co-administration should be discussed with a health care provider.

