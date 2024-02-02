Hanna Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

Submit Release
TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: HCC) (Frankfurt: 04U1) announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board (the “NEX”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) effective as of the opening of trading on February 5, 2024. The transfer of the listing to NEX is being made as a result of the Corporation not meeting the TSXV’s Tier 2 continued listing requirements. NEX is a separate trading board of the TSXV which provides a trading forum for companies that have fallen below the TSXV's ongoing listing standards.

The Corporation’s trading symbol will change from HCC to HCC.H on the effective date as a result of the transfer. The .H symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from other symbols on the main stock list of the TSXV. There is no change in the Company’s name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

Corporation contact:

Herb Brugh
Director

Tel:
Email:
     +1 416.216.0964
info@hannacapitalcorp.com

