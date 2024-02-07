Submit Release
Steakhouse Elite Selects Theory House as Retail Agency of Record

The Agency's Unique Passion-to-Purchase Methodology Sighted as Key Consideration for Selection

— Jim Cusson, President
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theory House, a leading retail marketing agency known for its distinctive methodology that converts consumer passion into purchases, announces its recent selection as the Retail Agency of Record by Steakhouse Elite, a premium burger brand sold in grocery stores nationwide.

This partnership unites Steakhouse Elite's commitment to quality with Theory House's innovative approach to retail marketing. Theory House is recognized for its unique ability to translate consumer enthusiasm into tangible buying behavior, a methodology that is expected to significantly elevate Steakhouse Elite's presence at grocery.

"We are excited to support Steakhouse Elite in its efforts to expand the brand’s retail footprint," says Jim Cusson, President at Theory House. "Our agency thrives on converting customer passion into purchase decisions. We are eager to apply this methodology to amplify Steakhouse Elite's brand, making their premium burgers a top choice for gourmet enthusiasts in grocery stores."

Steakhouse Elite, launched the premium burger category at grocery more than a decade ago with its Kobe-Crafted™ burgers which are enhanced by the distinct and buttery flavor of American-style Kobe beef from Wagyu cattle. The brand offers a range of premium burgers at retailers like Publix, Kroger, ShopRite, and Acme, among others. Through this collaboration with Theory House, Steakhouse Elite is set to reinforce its brand visibility and foster deeper consumer connections.

Ty Freeborn, CEO at Steakhouse Elite, remarked, "Selecting Theory House, known for their unique approach to retail marketing, aligns perfectly with our vision. We are confident that their expertise in transforming consumer passion into purchases will fortify our position as a premium burger leader."

The partnership will encompass brand strategy, retail marketing, digital advertising, and innovative customer engagement tactics. These initiatives are strategically designed to not only showcase the uniqueness of Steakhouse Elite's products but also to strengthen consumer relationships with the brand.

About Theory House:
Theory House is a leading retail marketing agencies, recognized for its unique methodology that converts consumer passion into purchase decisions. The agency supports a range of retail clients including, 1800 Tequila, Gran Coramino, Delicato Family Wines, Smithfield Foods and retailers including The Fresh Market and Food Lion.

About Steakhouse Elite:
Steakhouse Elite founded the premium burger category at grocery and is know for its premium Kobe-Crafted™ burgers available in grocery stores across the country. Dedicated to superior taste and high-quality ingredients, Steakhouse Elite is committed to providing an unmatched burger experience for culinary aficionados.

