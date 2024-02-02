Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $94.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio, today announced the closing of its public offering of 4,973,750 shares of its common stock, including 648,750 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.



All of the common stock was sold at a public offering price of $19.00 per share for a total public offering size of approximately $94.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Jefferies acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Corbus pursuant to a registration statement (File No. 333-272314) that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC, and a related registration statement was also filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was automatically effective upon filing, and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by sending a request to Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions as well as risks and uncertainties associated with Corbus’ business and finances in general, including the risks and uncertainties in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus supplement related to the public offering that was filed with the SEC and the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Corbus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com