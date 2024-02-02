Three dissents from — and a separate statement about — the denial of a pro per’s habeas corpus petition

The Supreme Court yesterday denied a pro per’s habeas corpus petition in In re Diaz. The denial was by a bare majority, however. Three justices — Goodwin Liu, Joshua Groban, and Kelli Evans — recorded votes to issue an order to show cause.
