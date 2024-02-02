Rabid Cow Confirmed in Saluda County; Four People and 11 Cows Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 2, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a cow found in Prosperity, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Four people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers.

Eleven cows also were potentially exposed to the rabid cow and the public health veterinarian with DHEC and the state veterinarian with Clemson University Livestock Poultry and Health (CULPH) have been consulted to determine appropriate safety response actions.

The cow was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing Jan. 31, 2024, and was confirmed to have rabies Feb. 1, 2024.

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DHEC and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal," said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program director. "It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind."

If you believe that you, your family members or your pets have come in contact with this cow or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This cow is the first animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2024. There have been seven cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2023, one of the 78 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Saluda County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at https://scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

