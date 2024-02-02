Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $3.6 Million to Minot International Airport

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced an award of $3,645,750 to Minot International Airport. This award, funded by FY 2022 supplemental discretionary grants, will go towards a wildlife hazard removal and drainage improvement project.
