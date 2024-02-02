Backyard maple sugaring programs for families still available in February at MDC’s Rockwoods Reservation

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.— Opportunities to learn how to collect, boil down, and create their own maple syrup or sugar from trees you might have in your own backyard are still available.

Space in the Backyard Maple Sugaring Programs for families is still open during February at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. February is the peak season for maple sugaring in Missouri. The programs are free, and open to all ages.

Participants will learn the fascinating history of maple sugaring, visit the sugar bush to see where sap is collected, and learn how to turn the sap into syrup. The entire program is outdoors, so visitors should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for a short hike. A portion of the trail is not stroller/wheelchair accessible.

The maple sugaring programs are free but advanced online registration is required at the following links. Participants should choose the timeslots of their preference:

Maple Sugaring- Families:

From mid-January to the end of February, Missouri offers the perfect combination of below freezing temperatures at night and above freezing temperatures during the day that causes the sap to flow. The greater the night-to-day temperature difference, the more the sap flows. But come March, leaves and seeds open on the trees and the sap changes, calling an end the sugar production season. Sap from the sugar maple tree has the highest sugar content – up to 3-percent – and produces the most sugar per gallon of sap collected.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.