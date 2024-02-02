National Fitness Partners Launches Fundraising Campaign for the American Heart Association

Camp Hill, Pa., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fitness Partners (NFP), a leading Planet Fitness franchise division, today kicked off a fundraising campaign that will run from Feb. 1-29 to benefit the American Heart Association and their work to fight heart disease and stroke. This is the fourth year that National Fitness Partners has raised funds and awareness to support the American Heart Association during American Heart Month, with nearly $60,000 raised to date.

During the campaign, National Fitness Partners will encourage members to donate to the American Heart Association at each of their 140 Planet Fitness locations. In addition, National Fitness Partners’ members can participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each location, and National Fitness Partners will donate 10 cents per mile with a $100 cap per location.

"National Fitness Partners is proud to once again support the American Heart Association during American Heart Month in February,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “The Heart Association’s efforts to fight heart disease and stroke aligns with our mission to transform the lives of our members and help improve the health and wellness of our communities. Together, we can help millions of Americans get healthier.”

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. As champions for health equity, by 2024, the American Heart Association will advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality.





About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 140 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

