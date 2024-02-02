FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Lauds Progress on Multimodal Transportation, Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Planning Found in First moveDC Annual Report

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) celebrated key transportation investments — such as expanding bike lanes to more than 100 miles and developing a comprehensive plan to build out electric vehicle infrastructure citywide—highlighted in the District’s first-ever annual moveDC report. moveDC is DDOT’s long-range plan that sets the 25-year vision for such investments based on 41 strategies. Out of those strategies, the report notes that seven are 100% complete, and 13 are 60% complete. Through such successes, DDOT is continuing to meet the needs of transportation current and future District residents.

The annual report, which covers progress made in 2022, gives an update on all 41 strategies in the moveDC plan and provides additional information on eight “highlight strategies.” For example, between 2020 and 2022, DDOT completed 17 miles of protected bike lanes, which helped bring the total number of bike lanes to more than 100 miles. DDOT also developed the District National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan, which outlines strategies for using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to shape the District’s electric vehicle framework. The report also features several maps and graphics to help paint the picture of progress not just throughout time, but throughout the District geographically.

moveDC was initially developed in 2014 with the goal of updating it approximately every five years to reflect changing transportation needs and priorities. After a year-long public engagement period, an update was issued in 2021 that focused on safety, transportation equity, and strengthening the District’s multimodal transportation network, allowing all District residents and visitors to travel through the District safely and more easily.

“Transportation Equity continues to be a top priority for the District Department of Transportation, and moveDC is the toolbox we are using to guide our decisions towards a more equitable transportation network,” said Interim DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “The moveDC annual report features some of the Department’s great successes in 2022, including more than 100 traffic signal upgrades in Wards 7 and 8, demonstrating our commitment towards safer streets throughout the District.”

DDO’s moveDC team will continue to communicate the plan’s progress through future annual reports and dialogue with residents, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, and other members of the public.

To read the 2022 annual report and learn more about moveDC, please visit movedc.dc.gov. Additionally, you may contact moveDC staff at [email protected] for further comments or questions regarding the plan.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

