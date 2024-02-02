Digital Out-of-Home Market Surge: Projected $58.67B Revenue by 2031, Growing at 11.6% CAGR

Digital Out of Home Market

Digital Out Of Home Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global digital out of home market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for digital signage solutions across retail, telecom, and healthcare sectors.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Out of Home Market By End-User (Automotive, Personal Care and Households, Entertainment, Retail, Food and Beverages, Telecom, BFSI, Others), By Format Type (Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture, Others), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global digital out of home market was valued at $18.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $58.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital out of home is a type of display advertising in which promotional media is dynamically and digitally presented in public outdoor places such as airports, subways, bus stops, commercial buildings, and so on. Digital out of home advertising boosts brand recognition by engaging a broad audience in real-time. Further, this form of message delivery is supported by dynamic digital technology maximized with real-time capabilities of user engagement to target consumers. DOOH encompasses a variety of screen shapes, sizes, and levels of interactivity. Features of DOOH such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and relevancy to each unique environment make it suitable for different industry verticals such as commercial, infrastructural, and institutional. In addition, a rise in investment in digital ads in various public locations across developing and developed economies is anticipated to drive the digital out-of-home market share.

The growth of the global digital out of home market is majorly driven by a decline in demand for traditional billboards paired with the reduced cost of digital screens across the globe. Further, rapid digitization & decline in demand for traditional billboards is anticipated to drive the growth of digital out of home market. However, complex and expensive digital signage coupled with rising in the trend of online/broadcast advertisement acts as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in urbanization across emerging economies globally is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the digital out of home industry during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the outdoor advertisement solution in 2020; however, the rise in demand for digital signage solutions is expected to witness relatively high growth by the end of 2021. However, the market was principally hit by several obstacles created amid the COVID-19 pandemic such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects owing to partial or complete lockdown globally. In contrast, the surge in adoption of smart infrastructure solutions across automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors drives the growth of the digital out of home market during the forecast period. The major end users of digital out of home include retail, manufacturing, production, and other large enterprises. Small & medium enterprises have witnessed a mix of trends for the demand with the outbreak of the global health crisis. Although the surge in demand for digital advertisement solutions and 3D out of home solutions offered significant considerable growth for the digital out of home market, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, thereby creating a significant gap in the supply chain

Competitive Analysis:

The digital out of home market industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the digital out of home market market include,

*️⃣ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd,

*️⃣ Clear Channel Outdoor, LLC,

*️⃣ Daktronics, Inc,

*️⃣ Lamar Advertising Company,

*️⃣ NEC Corporation,

*️⃣ Outfront Media Inc,

*️⃣ MvixInc,

*️⃣ Ooh!mediaLtd,

*️⃣ Broadsign International, Inc,

*️⃣ JCDecaux SA

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

*️⃣ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital out of home market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital out of home market opportunities.

*️⃣ Digital out of home Industry research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

*️⃣ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

*️⃣ In-depth analysis of the digital out of home market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

*️⃣ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

*️⃣ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

*️⃣ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital out of home market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

