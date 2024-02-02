“Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage” inaugurated presenting the essence of traditional folk customs of Fujian Province

MACAU, February 2 - In order to strengthen the cultural exchanges and cooperation between Macao and Fujian, and enhance the public’s understanding of the country’s intangible cultural heritage, the “Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage”, presented by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and the People’s Government of Fujian Province, was inaugurated on 2 February, at the Mount Fortress Garden. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Zheng Xincong; the Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Fujian Province, Jiang Erxiong; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ho Ioc San, representing the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; the Vice-Chairman of the Culture, History and Study Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Administrative Committee of the Macao Foundation, and the President of the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau, Wu Zhiliang; the Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the President of the Fukien Natives General Association of Macao, Chan Meng Kam; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Lawrence Ho; the Deputy Director of the General Office of the People’s Government of Fujian Province, Fan Qinghong; and the 2nd Class Inspector of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province, Zhang Lifeng; and was also attended by a number of guests from the cultural sector of Fujian Province and Macao. During the ceremony, puppetry and martial art performances with Fujian characteristics were held, creating a lively atmosphere.

As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silk Road and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage. Through dynamic performances, static exhibitions and interactive displays, the Showcase will present the splendid intangible cultural heritage of Fujian Province and the achievements of their efforts to preserve, inherit, promote, and develop intangible cultural heritage.

The “Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage” is not only a part of the signature event “Happy Chinese New Year” of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, but also a part of the series activities of “Let’s Celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dragon” organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The Interactive Display of the Showcase will be held from 3 to 4 February at the Mount Fortress Garden, presenting the essence of Fujian’s intangible cultural heritage through music, gastronomy, traditional skills and handicrafts. The “Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Exhibition of Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held from 3 February to 5 May, on the third floor of the Macao Museum. Under three different themes “Sailing on the Maritime Silk Road: A Journey Far Afield”, “Studying the Phenomena of Nature in Pursuit of Knowledge: Carrying Forward Past Traditions into the Future” and “The Fu Culture in Macao: The Cycle of Good Fortune”, the exhibition displays nearly 100 pieces/sets of items representing the intangible cultural heritage of Fujian, including traditional beliefs and customs, crafts, operas and costumes, guiding residents and tourists to have a better understanding of the province, while giving a blessing to the public during the Spring Festival through the exhibits featuring festive elements.

The Showcase is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province; co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau, and the Fukien Natives General Association of Macao; and supported by Melco Resorts & Entertainment. For details, please visit the Macao Museum website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo. The Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm) and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Card and for the general public on Tuesdays and the 15th day of every month.

For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.