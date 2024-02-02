Beacon Market Soars: $69.2B by 2030 | 36.9% CAGR Growth Sparks Innovation

BLE beacon market

Ble Beacon Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030

The global BLE beacon market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to an increase in demand for Internet of Things solutions across consumer electronics.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLE Beacon Market by by Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, Others), by Application (Proximity Marketing, Asset Tracking, Indoor Navigation, Others), by Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, BFSI, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

The global BLE beacon market was valued at $2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% from 2022 to 2030

A BLE beacon is a tiny gadget that continuously broadcasts radio signals with a modest bit of data to neighboring smartphones and tablets. BLE Beacons have emerged as one of the most popular methods for interacting with customers across industries, particularly in marketing & retail as they are inexpensive, simple to use, and clearly effective. The majority of the aforementioned BLE beacon kinds were developed over time to meet the commercial requirements of various organizations, so more could develop in the future, offering businesses more ways to interact with customers.

In 2013, during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled the iBeacon protocol. Location-based and proximity marketing opportunities have multiplied due to iBeacon. With the help of this protocol, iOS, Android, and iBeacon hardware, such as BLE beacons, may seamlessly interact. By enabling companies to greet clients, deliver location-relevant information, and advertise ongoing promotions, iBeacon technology has empowered industry players. Smartphones can recognize BLE signals and show notifications and campaigns associated with them with the help of bluetooth beacons that are iBeacon compliant.

The global BLE Beacon market has been moderately impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Production and manufacturing facilities across the region have been shut down, owing to the outbreak of the health crisis and the unavailability of a workforce. This has further impacted the regional economy and is causing economic hardship for businesses and communities. Countries across the region have suffered major losses in terms of business and revenue, owing to lockdown and lack of availability of raw materials globally. Production and manufacturing sectors regionally have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, which in turn, led to a moderate downfall, thereby declining the growth of the BLE Beacon market in 2020. COVID-19 has enforced the global BLE Beacon market in the region to make short-term decisions with long-term implications.

Competitive Analysis:

The BLE beacon industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the BLE beacon market include,

*️⃣ GeLo Inc.,

*️⃣ UFO Beacons,

*️⃣ K2B Solutions,

*️⃣ Bluvision,

*️⃣ Google LLC

*️⃣ Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Onyx Beacon,

*️⃣ JK Tech,

*️⃣ Proximity Solutions,

*️⃣ MobileCoderz Technologies Pvt Ltd,

*️⃣ Mobstac Inc,

*️⃣ Accent Systems,

*️⃣ GCell,

*️⃣ Estimote Inc.,

*️⃣ Bluecats,

*️⃣ Apple Inc.,

*️⃣ Kontakt

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

*️⃣ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the BLE beacon market analysis from 2019 to 2030 to identify the prevailing BLE beacon market opportunities.

*️⃣ Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

*️⃣ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

*️⃣ An in-depth analysis of the BLE beacon market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

*️⃣ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

*️⃣ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

*️⃣ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global BLE beacon market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

