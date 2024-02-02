COMMISSIONER SID MILLER GETS RID OF PESTICIDES THE TDA WAY



AUSTIN- The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service joined forces on Wednesday, January 31, to host a pesticide waste collection and container recycling event in Robstown, Texas where Commissioner Sid Miller welcomed each attendee. This free public event allowed agriculture producers to safely dispose of unwanted pesticides and pesticide containers.



“Farmers and ranchers are the best stewards of the land,” Commissioner Miller said. “Reducing pesticide waste is another way we can do our part to protect water quality, support soil health, and promote overall environmental sustainability. Proper use and management practices can help keep you and others safe.”



The agricultural pesticide waste collection event was an enormous success. Approximately 154,000 pounds of unwanted agricultural pesticides were collected from almost 100 attendees.



“This is a great opportunity to get rid of these products easily and safely,” Commissioner Miller said. “Thanks to our friends at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for partnering with us for another year- and to everyone who came out and helped us prepare for a new agricultural season.”



These collection events are offered as a drive-up service, and individuals dropping off unwanted agricultural pesticide waste can remain inside their vehicles. Pesticides must be in their original containers, even if the label is absent. Unknown pesticides will be tested onsite.



Accepted items include outdated, discontinued, or unwanted agricultural pesticides; insecticides; herbicides; fungicides; rodenticides; nematicides; growth regulators; and treated seed. Items not accepted include dioxins (2,4-5T, Silvex, TCDD, etc.); fertilizers; fumigant canisters; household hazardous wastes; methyl-bromide cylinders; motor oil; paint; pesticide rinsate; phostoxins; propane or butane cylinders; radioactive substances; or tires.



TDA is the state’s lead agency in regulating pesticide use and application. The agency handles licensing and training pesticide applicators, overseeing worker protection, registering pesticides for sale in the state, and working to minimize unnecessary impacts to agriculture.